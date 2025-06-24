Call of Duty League Championship Weekend 2025: All the teams, dates, and schedule

HQ

After a busy season that actually started in late 2024, the Call of Duty League will once again wrap up this weekend, all following its mega Championship Weekend event. This tournament will crown a season victor and will also be the final CDL event that is played on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as the next season will transition to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

With the event almost here, we've cooked up this primer to ensure you have all the necessary information and details.

When and where will the Championship Weekend happen?

It will run between June 26-29 all at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Ontario, Canada.

Who are the attending teams?



Miami Heretics



Vancouver Surge



Boston Breach



Los Angeles Thieves



Carolina Royal Ravens



Toronto Ultra



OpTic Texas



Atlanta Faze



What is the schedule of events?

As it's a double-elimination format event, each team has one lifeline. The schedule because of this is as such.



June 26: Winners Round 1



June 27: Elimination Round 1 + Winners Round 2



June 28: Elimination Round 2 + Elimination Round 3 + Winners Finals + Elimination Finals



June 29: Grand Finals



It should be said that being set in Canada, many of these matches will occur in the early morning hours of the following day, but typically action does start at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST each day.

What are the opening match-ups?



LA Thieves vs. Boston Breach



Vancouver Surge vs. Miami Heretics



Atlanta Faze vs. OpTic Texas



Toronto Ultra vs. Carolina Royal Ravens



Who is the favourite to win?

Currently, LA Thieves and Atlanta Faze seem like the best contenders, as each team has won two of the four Majors this season, and they are the top-scoring organisations this season too, at 540 and 505 CDL Points respectively. The next closest is Toronto Ultra at 370.