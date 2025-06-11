"Differences in accounting systems" led to reduced World Esports Championship 2024 payouts

HQ

Some of the winners of the recent World Esports Championship 2024 in November last year were likely shocked when they received their cash prizes, noting that it was significantly lower than was promised. In fact, it was 15% lower than expected, something that has led to confusion and a bit of outrage.

But it turns out this was not at all intentional, at least according to the International Esports Federation, who in a new statement note that the prizing reduction was the product of "differences in accounting systems, invoice timing, payments, and financial balancing".

In full, the IESF explains: "Differences in accounting systems, invoice timing, payments, and financial balancing have led to temporary imbalances in the financial records, and both financial teams have reconciled these discrepancies. We acknowledge that our trusted host and financial partners fulfilled their obligations in accordance with agreed timelines and protocols."

To ensure this doesn't happen again, we're told that "the Audit, Risk, and Governance Committee is conducting a final review to validate the resolution. Once complete, all affected nations will receive the remaining balance of their prize winnings without further delay."