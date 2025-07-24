Esports World Cup: The PUBG Mobile World Cup starts tomorrow, here are the qualified teams

The big PUBG Mobile World Cup is almost here. As of tomorrow, July 25, the mega event will kick off at the Esports World Cup, wherein 24 teams will battle it out in a slate of stages in the hopes to be the last-one-standing and holding the trophy, with a big portion of the $3 million prize pool in their bank accounts too.
This event starts tomorrow and runs until August 3, and with that in mind, you might be wondering which teams have qualified and will be competing in the group stage, which is split into three eight-team divisions where the best eight advance to the grand finals and the bottom 16 drop into a survival stage. You can find this information below.
Out of these teams, who do you see as the favourite to win the tournament?