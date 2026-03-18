First Stand 2026: Gen.G Esports and Lyon secure first victories at the League of Legends event

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Yesterday, we reported on the first matches that took place in the initial international League of Legends tournament of the 2026 season, and now, we can build upon this by discussing the next round of matches at First Stand 2026.

Group B has commenced and it has seen two teams start their tournaments with victories while two organisations are now fighting elimination. Gen.G Esports defeated JD Gaming 3-0 and Lyon overcame Loud in a tight 3-2 fashion. Now, both JD Gaming and Loud are set to battle it out to avoid elimination, while Gen.G Esports and Lyon face off to secure the first of two playoffs spots from Group B.

Today's match-ups (on March 18) will see a return to Group A action for the Upper Bracket Final and the Lower Bracket Semifinal. The former will see Bilibili Gaming and G2 Esports facing off for the first playoffs spot from the group, while the latter will see FearX and Secret Whales competing to avoid being knocked out.

Expect the action to commence this afternoon from 13:00 GMT/14:00 CET.