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UEFA Champions League 26/27 inizia oggi: Calendario di martedì, mercoledì e giovedì
La prima giornata della fase di campionato, dall'8 al 10 settembre.
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Oggi è il giorno in cui la UEFA Champions League inizia martedì 8 settembre, per la prima giornata della fase di campionato, che durerà fino a gennaio 2027, otto giornate in totale con 36 squadre partecipanti.
I momenti salienti della prima giornata includono un classico europeo, Real Madrid vs. Inter Milano, che inizierà alle 21:00 CEST di martedì al Bernabéu, la prima volta che entrambe le squadre si affrontano dal 2021.
Mercoledì, i momenti salienti includono Liverpool contro Atlético Madrid e Napoli contro Arsenal, e giovedì il Bayern Monaco affronterà il sorpreso norvegese Bodø/Glimt e il Manchester United affronterà i debuttanti Sabah dall'Azerbaigian.
Partite di Champions League di questa settimana
Martedì 8 settembre 2026
- AEK Atene vs LASK: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Porto vs Manchester City: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Lille vs Real Betis: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Real Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026
- Barcellona vs Feyenoord: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Stoccarda vs Viking: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Sporting CP vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Napoli vs Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
Giovedì, 10 settembre 2026
- Fenerbahçe vs Roma: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST
- Como vs Lipsia: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Bayern Monaco vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Manchester United vs Sabah: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST
- Slavia Praha vs Obiettivo: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST