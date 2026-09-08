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UEFA Champions League 26/27 inizia oggi: Calendario di martedì, mercoledì e giovedì

La prima giornata della fase di campionato, dall'8 al 10 settembre.

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Oggi è il giorno in cui la UEFA Champions League inizia martedì 8 settembre, per la prima giornata della fase di campionato, che durerà fino a gennaio 2027, otto giornate in totale con 36 squadre partecipanti.

I momenti salienti della prima giornata includono un classico europeo, Real Madrid vs. Inter Milano, che inizierà alle 21:00 CEST di martedì al Bernabéu, la prima volta che entrambe le squadre si affrontano dal 2021.

Mercoledì, i momenti salienti includono Liverpool contro Atlético Madrid e Napoli contro Arsenal, e giovedì il Bayern Monaco affronterà il sorpreso norvegese Bodø/Glimt e il Manchester United affronterà i debuttanti Sabah dall'Azerbaigian.

Partite di Champions League di questa settimana

Martedì 8 settembre 2026


  • AEK Atene vs LASK: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST

  • Club Brugge vs Aston Villa: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST

  • Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Porto vs Manchester City: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Lille vs Real Betis: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Real Madrid vs Inter: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

Mercoledì 9 settembre 2026


  • Barcellona vs Feyenoord: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST

  • Stoccarda vs Viking: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST

  • Liverpool vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs Slovan Bratislava: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Sporting CP vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Napoli vs Arsenal: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

Giovedì, 10 settembre 2026


  • Fenerbahçe vs Roma: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST

  • PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk: 18:45 CEST, 17:45 BST

  • Como vs Lipsia: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Bayern Monaco vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Manchester United vs Sabah: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

  • Slavia Praha vs Obiettivo: 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST

UEFA Champions League 26/27 inizia oggi: Calendario di martedì, mercoledì e giovedì
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