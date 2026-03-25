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Ecco le nuove uscite anime di Crunchyroll per la primavera
Troppi anime da guardare e troppo poco tempo libero...
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Crunchyroll è una piattaforma di streaming Sony dove puoi guardare una vasta gamma di anime online, con sottotitoli e doppiaggio in varie lingue, quasi subito dopo la messa in onda in Giappone, vantando un vasto catalogo di serie anime e film animati. Si potrebbe persino chiamare il 'Netflix' degli anime. Dai classici alle ultime uscite, il catalogo di questo servizio di streaming è in costante espansione, e se vi state chiedendo cosa uscirà questa primavera, ve lo diremo subito:
Nuova serie anime:
- A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA
- Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring
- An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess
- Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk
- Daemons of the Shadow Realm
- Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!
- Eren the Southpaw
- Even a Replica Can Fall in Love
- Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?
- GHOST CONCERT: missing Songs
- I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class
- I Want to End this Love Game
- Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?
- Kusunoki's Garden of Gods
- LIAR GAME
- MARRIAGETOXIN
- Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
- NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE
- SNOWBALL EARTH
- The Drops of God
- The Food Diary of Miss Maid
- The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt
- The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!
- The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King
- Witch Hat Atelier
Serie anime con nuove stagioni:
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke
- Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester
- Dorohedoro Season 2
- Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4
- Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3
- Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4
- The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2
- The Beginning After the End Season 2
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4
- Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2
La serie continua dall'inverno 2026
- Digimon Beatbreak
- Scum of the Brave
- Star Detective Precure!
Quale anime guarderai su Crunchyroll ? Il mio consiglio personale è Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney