Semifinale di EFL Cup: orari delle partite tra Newcastle, Man City, Chelsea e Arsenal

HQ

Le semifinali della EFL Cup si svolgono questa settimana, con Newcastle e Manchester City da una parte e Chelsea e Arsenal dall'altra. La gara d'andata si giocherà martedì e mercoledì, ma dovremo aspettare il 3 e 4 febbraio per vedere la gara di ritorno:



Newcastle vs. Manchester City: Martedì 13 gennaio, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Football e ITV



Chelsea vs. Arsenal: mercoledì 13 gennaio, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Footall





Arsenal vs. Chelsea: martedì 3 febbraio, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Football e ITV



Manchester City vs. Newcastle: mercoledì 4 febbraio, 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CET - Sky Sports Football e ITV



Prossime partite di Premier League, incluso il Manchester Derby per squadre della EFL Cup

Queste semifinali si svolgono subito dopo il terzo turno della FA Cup (il primo per i club di prima e seconda divisione) e saranno seguite subito dopo dal 22° turno della Premier League, con partite importanti per le squadre coinvolte, principalmente il derby di Manchester all'Old Trafford: Manchester United vs. Manchester City (sabato, 12:30 GMT).

Questo fine settimana abbiamo anche Nottingham Forest contro Arsenal (sabato, 17:30 GMT), Chelsea contro Brentford (sabato, 15:00 GMT) e Wolves contro Newcastle (domenica, 14:00 GMT).

Chi pensi vincerà la Carabao Cup 2026?