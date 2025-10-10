Gamereactor

Evo France 2025: ecco il programma per ogni giornata dell'evento di combattimento

La versione europea dell'evento si svolgerà dal 10 al 12 ottobre.

Evo France è ufficialmente iniziato. Il festival dei giochi di combattimento è in corso a Nizza e, con il suo programma dal 10 al 12 ottobre, ti starai chiedendo cosa c'è in serbo e quando ogni evento si svolge ogni giorno. Se ti riconosci in questo, dai un'occhiata al programma d'azione qui sotto.

10 ottobre:


  • Street Fighter 6 Gioco in bilico - Tutto il giorno

  • Tekken 8 Gioco in bilico - Tutto il giorno

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10-14 CEST

  • Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 14-20 CEST

  • Fatal Fury: La città dei lupi Gioco in bilico - Tutto il giorno

  • Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Pool Play - 10-14 CEST

  • Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 14-16 CEST

  • Pool finali di Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact - 16:00-17:00 CEST

  • Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 17-21 CEST

11 ottobre:


  • Dragonball Fighter Z Top 8 -11-15 CEST

  • Street Fighter 6 - Gioco a bilico - 10-18 CEST

  • Street Fighter 6 Top 24 - 18-21 CEST

  • Gioco a bilico di Tekken 8 - 10-18 CEST

  • Tekken 8 Top 24 - 18-21 CEST

  • Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 10-18 CEST

  • Guilty Gear: Strive Top 24 - 18:00-21:00 CEST

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10-14 CEST

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Top 24 in ascesa - 14-17 CEST

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Top 8 in ascesa - 18:45-21:15 CEST

  • Fatal Fury: Città dei Lupi Top 24 - 10-12 CEST

  • Fatal Fury: La Città dei Lupi Top 8 - 15:30-18:30 CEST

12 ottobre:


  • Guilty Gear: Strive Top 8 - dalle 10:00 alle 13:30 CEST

  • Tekken 8 Top 8 - 13:45-17:45 CEST

  • Street Fighter 6 Top 8 - 18-20 CEST

Per quale torneo sei più entusiasta?

