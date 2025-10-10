Evo France 2025: ecco il programma per ogni giornata dell'evento di combattimento

HQ

Evo France è ufficialmente iniziato. Il festival dei giochi di combattimento è in corso a Nizza e, con il suo programma dal 10 al 12 ottobre, ti starai chiedendo cosa c'è in serbo e quando ogni evento si svolge ogni giorno. Se ti riconosci in questo, dai un'occhiata al programma d'azione qui sotto.

10 ottobre:



Street Fighter 6 Gioco in bilico - Tutto il giorno



Tekken 8 Gioco in bilico - Tutto il giorno



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10-14 CEST



Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 14-20 CEST



Fatal Fury: La città dei lupi Gioco in bilico - Tutto il giorno



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Pool Play - 10-14 CEST



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 14-16 CEST



Pool finali di Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact - 16:00-17:00 CEST



Hunter Hunter: Nein Impact Top 24 - 17-21 CEST



11 ottobre:



Dragonball Fighter Z Top 8 -11-15 CEST



Street Fighter 6 - Gioco a bilico - 10-18 CEST



Street Fighter 6 Top 24 - 18-21 CEST



Gioco a bilico di Tekken 8 - 10-18 CEST



Tekken 8 Top 24 - 18-21 CEST



Guilty Gear: Strive Pool Play - 10-18 CEST



Guilty Gear: Strive Top 24 - 18:00-21:00 CEST



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Pool Play - 10-14 CEST



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Top 24 in ascesa - 14-17 CEST



Granblue Fantasy Versus: Top 8 in ascesa - 18:45-21:15 CEST



Fatal Fury: Città dei Lupi Top 24 - 10-12 CEST



Fatal Fury: La Città dei Lupi Top 8 - 15:30-18:30 CEST



12 ottobre:



Guilty Gear: Strive Top 8 - dalle 10:00 alle 13:30 CEST



Tekken 8 Top 8 - 13:45-17:45 CEST



Street Fighter 6 Top 8 - 18-20 CEST



Per quale torneo sei più entusiasta?