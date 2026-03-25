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Ecco le nuove uscite anime di Crunchyroll per la primavera

Troppi anime da guardare e troppo poco tempo libero...

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Crunchyroll è una piattaforma di streaming Sony dove puoi guardare una vasta gamma di anime online, con sottotitoli e doppiaggio in varie lingue, quasi subito dopo la messa in onda in Giappone, vantando un vasto catalogo di serie anime e film animati. Si potrebbe persino chiamare il 'Netflix' degli anime. Dai classici alle ultime uscite, il catalogo di questo servizio di streaming è in costante espansione, e se vi state chiedendo cosa uscirà questa primavera, ve lo diremo subito:

Nuova serie anime:


  • A Hundred Scenes of AWAJIMA

  • Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring

  • An Observation Log of My Fiancée Who Calls Herself a Villainess

  • Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk

  • Daemons of the Shadow Realm

  • Go For It, Nakamura-kun!!

  • Eren the Southpaw

  • Even a Replica Can Fall in Love

  • Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!?

  • GHOST CONCERT: missing Songs

  • I Made Friends with the Second Prettiest Girl in My Class

  • I Want to End this Love Game

  • Kujima: Why Sing, When You Can Warble?

  • Kusunoki's Garden of Gods

  • LIAR GAME

  • MARRIAGETOXIN

  • Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

  • NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE

  • SNOWBALL EARTH

  • The Drops of God

  • The Food Diary of Miss Maid

  • The Klutzy Class Monitor and the Girl with the Short Skirt

  • The strongest job is apparently not a hero or a sage, but an appraiser!

  • The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King

  • Witch Hat Atelier

Serie anime con nuove stagioni:


  • Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

  • Classroom of the Elite Season 4: Second Year, First Semester

  • Dorohedoro Season 2

  • Dr. STONE SCIENCE FUTURE Part 3

  • Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4

  • Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3

  • Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5

  • That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4

  • The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten 2

  • The Beginning After the End Season 2

  • Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 4

  • Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

La serie continua dall'inverno 2026


  • Digimon Beatbreak

  • Scum of the Brave

  • Star Detective Precure!

Quale anime guarderai su Crunchyroll ? Il mio consiglio personale è Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Ecco le nuove uscite anime di Crunchyroll per la primavera

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